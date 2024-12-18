The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

5. The Steeles: They are the other family singing group from Gary, Ind. Yes, back in the day, the Steeles were doing gospel when the Jacksons were singing pop and soul across town. After J.D. Steele found his way to Minneapolis for a choice day job, his younger siblings followed, and the Steeles, over the years, built an international reputation in musicals, recordings and concerts. Now the family — J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta and Billy — is presenting the 40th incarnation of their Christmas show, with guest appearances by some of their kin. Like Santa, the spirited Steeles bring some new and unexpected gifts every year, but rest assured there will be some soul, gospel and carols all wrapped with a big joyful bow. (7 p.m. Sat. & 3 p.m. Sun. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., $30-$84, ticketmaster.com)