The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Highlights for Dec. 19-25 include Alicia Witt, the Steeles, the Jayhawks, the Bad Plus, Chapel Hart, Trailer Trash and Rachael & Vilray.
At 85, folk icon Judy Collins is still charming with conversation and song, bringing holiday tunes, hits and maybe winter favorites like “The Blizzard” and “River” (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $79 and up); back in town to see her family in Cannon Falls, Nashville warbler Caitlyn Smith offers selections from last year’s “High & Low,” her third album (7:30 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, $25-$60); Big Bad Voodoo Daddy presents its swingin’ holiday show (7:30 p.m. Ames Center, $37-$57); Minnesota’s own “Riverdance” vet Katie McMahon takes her Celtic Christmas pageant to Hopkins (7:30 p.m. Hopkins Center for Arts, $22-$39); guitar star Stanley Jordan, master of two-hand tapping, is back at the Dakota (7 p.m., $30-$35); Week Three of local rock darlings Kiss the Tiger’s monthlong residency at Icehouse will also feature Ahem (8 p.m., $15-$20).
Friday, Dec. 20
1. The Jayhawks: After rocking out at the Palace and First Ave in recent years for their long-standing hometown year-end gig, Gary Louris and his merrily rolling-on crew decided to offer their faithful audience something more unique and intimate this year — and treat them all to seats, too. The Minnesota alt-twang/Americana pioneers are stripping down to a semi-acoustic format over two nights, a style captured on 2002′s “Live at the Women’s Club” album, now a fan-loved collectible. Sadly, the band’s longtime pal Matthew Sweet had to cancel as the opener after suffering a stroke, but standing in is another cult-loved songwriter from the Plains, “Bad Reputation” singer Freedy Johnston. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Fitzgerald Theatre, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $45, axs.com)
2. Chapel Hart: With their gospel roots already showing underneath their thick country music harmonies during their breakout appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2022, the playful family band of Danica and Devynn Hart with cousin Trea Swindle was a shoo-in to make a Christmas album. It’s aptly titled “Hartfelt Family Christmas” and features Darius Rucker, Vince Gill and Gretchen Wilson for guest singers and some fun, hip-hop-tinged production over both original and standard tunes. The Mississippi-reared trio is hitting the road in December to tout the collection. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$55, axs.com)
3. Trailer Trash: One of the longest running of the Twin Cities’ holiday gig options — and still usually the rowdiest and most fun among them — classic honky-tonk band Trailer Trash’s monthlong run of “Trashy Little X-Mas” shows reaches its crowning, star-on-the-tree moment this weekend with a three-night stand at St. Paul’s favorite musical watering hole. The Turf’s vintage vibe and large dancefloor harks back to Lee’s Liquor Lounge, where Tennessee expat Nate Dungan and his ace twangers first made their mark in the late-’90s. They’ve racked up their own canon of ho-ho-hoedown holiday songs in the decades since and make a good case for many classic country songs being holier than other standard Christmas fare. (8 p.m. Fri. Sat. & Sun., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $30, axs.com)
4. Rachael & Vilray: You have to appreciate the dedication of this duo, not just for cleverly crafting original material in the style of ‘30s and ‘40s jazz. They were supposed to entertain at the Dakota in February, but Rachael Price took ill at the last moment, so guitarist/singer Vilray Bolles gallantly performed without her. Now Price, whose main gig is with Lake Street Dive, and Bolles will make good, squeezing in a two-night Minneapolis stand before going home for the holidays. Then they take to the road again in January to showcase material from their two albums, 2019′s “Rachael & Vilray” and 2023′s “I Love a Love Song” featuring the striking “Hate Is the Basis (of Love).” (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$55, dakotacooks.com)
Also: Daughtry, “American Idol’s” most enduring rocker, is out, touting his fall EP “Shock to the System (Part One)” (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $59-$350); bluesy/rootsy Rochester powerhouse Annie Mack brings some holiday cheer to Landmark Center (7:30 p.m., $20-$25); Philadelphia’s soulful strummer Son Little returns (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $25); local pub-rock big band the Belfast Cowboys’ “Musical Mistletoe” concert promises “love songs and hot dance numbers from nine not-so-tiny reindeer (7:30 p.m., $20-$25); rockabilly/surf-rock groovers the Intoxicats bring a tiki-bar vibe to the seasonal concert offerings with their “After Dark Swingin’ Holiday Party” featuring DJ Jake Rudh (6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$30).
Saturday, Dec. 21
5. The Steeles: They are the other family singing group from Gary, Ind. Yes, back in the day, the Steeles were doing gospel when the Jacksons were singing pop and soul across town. After J.D. Steele found his way to Minneapolis for a choice day job, his younger siblings followed, and the Steeles, over the years, built an international reputation in musicals, recordings and concerts. Now the family — J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta and Billy — is presenting the 40th incarnation of their Christmas show, with guest appearances by some of their kin. Like Santa, the spirited Steeles bring some new and unexpected gifts every year, but rest assured there will be some soul, gospel and carols all wrapped with a big joyful bow. (7 p.m. Sat. & 3 p.m. Sun. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., $30-$84, ticketmaster.com)
6. Magnum Chorum: This Twin Cities-based choir will bring its lush and lovely sound to two concerts full of contemporary carols, including works by Norway’s always fascinating Ola Gjeilo. In addition to J.S. Bach and Charles Ives, there will be pieces by local composers René Clausen, Richard Zgodava and the premiere of a new song cycle by Ralph Johnson. Dwight Jilek conducts. (8 p.m. Sat. Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Av., St. Paul; 4 p.m. Sun. Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, $5-$35, magnumchorum.org)
7. Kantorei: Fresh from releasing an album full of music by Twin Cities composer Jonathan Posthuma, this outstanding choir will lend its lovely harmonies to works that should provide an ideal respite from holiday stress. Adam Reinwald conducts the premieres of new pieces by Linda Kachelmeier, Hyun Kook and Gerald Cohen, as well as works by Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn, John Rutter and David Willcocks. (3 p.m. Sat. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview; 3 p.m. Sun. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls., $25, kantorei.net)
8. The Big Wu: Going strong in its third decade of Deadhead-style grooving with Southern flavor and Northern exposure, the Big Wu is making a big deal out of its return to First Ave. The Northfield-reared quintet will debut a bountiful batch of new tunes at the show, which are being readied for its first album since 2018′s “We Are Young, We Are Old.” Release date TBD. The band is promising two sets, though, so also expect plenty of oldies, with an extra percussionist in tow to complement the almost all-original lineup. Madison’s soulful ensemble the People Brothers Band will open. (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)
Also: Prog metal holiday institution Trans-Siberian Orchestra continues long past founder Paul O’Neill’s death in 2017 with two shows in St. Paul (3 & 7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, $81.50-$175); Mike Wisti’s ever-prolific idiosyncratic Twin Cities punk/garage-rock trio the Rank Strangers are celebrating another new album, “I Missed the 20th Century,” with High Tiny Hairs, Bev and Spit Takes (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder Mission Room, $10-$15); a fun triple-bill of punky rockabilly, surf-rock and twang-rock has Pretty Boy Thorson with the Black Widows and Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15); bluegrass-based string bands the Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins, Brotherhood of Birds and Feeding Leroy team up for the former’s annual “Yuletide Sweater Ball” (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $20-$25); prominent piano man Bryan Nichols leads his namesake jazz quintet with J.T. Bates on drums (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $30).
Sunday, Dec. 22
Also: A great when-in-Minneapolis option for out-of-town guests, 97-year-old piano legend Cornbread Harris hosts another of his “Church of Cornbread” afternoon gigs (5-7 p.m. Palmer’s Bar, free); ever-suave crooner and bandleader Andrew Walesch has landed from Phoenix for his swinging big-band holiday show (5 & 7:30 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); Joyann Parker, one of the area’s most emotional singers, and band offer a holiday soul show (7 p.m. Icehouse, $25-$32); piano-plunking soul man and “The Voice” finalist Nicholas David teams up with Demitrious Rallis for a special brunch show earlier in the day at Icehouse (11 a.m.-2 p.m., $8).
Monday, Dec. 23
9. Alicia Witt: If you watch Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, you know Alicia Witt. She’s starred in 10 of those oh-so-predictable holiday romances. Or maybe you know Witt from this year’s thriller “Longlegs” or her recurring roles on the TV series “Cybill” and “Nashville” or her stint last year on “The Masked Singer.” The piano-playing actor has maintained a music career on the side. Ben Folds produced her first album and Jacquire King helmed her sophomore effort. This year, Witt self-released “I Think I’m Spending Christmas with You” featuring seasonal chestnuts and a few originals including the playful “Weird Time of Year,” the dreamy “You’re Gonna See This Tree” and the artificial “Soaps Suds Snow.” She concludes her 12-city holiday tour in Minneapolis. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)
Also: It’s time for Rappin’ Rudolph, Singin’ Sox and Dancin’ Chitlins as the Grammy-winning Sounds of Blackness perform their 40-something presentation of the Afro-American-oriented “The Night Before Christmas” (7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, $49.50-$59.50); 19th annual tradition that’s now often the only time to catch these 2000s-era rock bands, Consolation Champ, Joey Ryan & the Inks and the Exchange are back with the Eve Eve Benefit Show, raising money for Free Guitars for Kids (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$19).
Tuesday, Dec. 24
to all a goodnight...
Wednesday, Dec. 25
10. The Bad Plus: This modern jazz group has a holiday tradition like no other. TBP performs on Christmas evening in the Twin Cities (their original home base) and for three additional nights. This year’s run at the Dakota should be extra exciting because the quartet released a new album, “Complex Emotions,” their first on the Mack Avenue label. This is the Bad Plus’ second effort with its revamped piano-less lineup. With guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed feeling more integrated with cofounders Dave King on drums and Reid Anderson on bass, this record feels not only less tentative but more experimental than 2022′s “The Bad Plus.” On their 16th studio project, TBP incorporates synthesizers for the first time and takes more of an out-there approach without losing accessibility, notably on the rollercoaster ride “Cupcakes One.” (5 & 7 p.m. Wed. and 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45)
Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.
