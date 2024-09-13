The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Don Ramón Restaurante’s Lindo Special ($18.95) is the best of all worlds. Steak, chicken and shrimp are grilled until each is cooked just right — tender, juicy and snappy, respectively — and combined with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes, all served on a bed of rice. If that’s not enough to declare dinner a winner, it’s all topped with Don Ramón’s signature white cheese sauce, which is intensely flavorful but light, shedding the cuisine’s stereotype of heavy, cheese-laden dishes. Flour tortillas come on the side, checking that taco craving box, and the portion is big enough to pack lunch the next day, too — minus the margarita. (Nicole Hvidsten)