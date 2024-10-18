There are dozens of ways to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. If haunted houses or zombie bar crawls aren’t your thing, you’re in luck. We have compiled a list of spooky artsy events, including a fiber art show inspired by the 1973 film “The Exorcist,” a comedic and theatrical horror festival, live ghost storytelling, a Frankenstein pop-up event and more.
Best spooky artsy Halloween events in the Twin Cities
Hear “Nosferatu” with a live symphony, discover tales of Baba Yaga or go on a haunted scavenger hunt.
‘Horrified III: The Possession’
Fiber art is scary, or so says the fiber arts collective The Snips. Their new show reflects on struggles against forces that seek to control and suppress people, particularly queer, disabled and marginalized communities. The fiber art on display draws inspiration from “The Exorcist.” The opening night reception is Friday from 7-9 p.m. Ends Oct. 26. (3-7 p.m. Sat., Sun. & Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 24 & 25, Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., $10 presale, $15 at the door, 612-669-8712 or squirrelhausarts.com)
‘A Minnesota Frankenstein’
At the Twin Cities’ Pavek Museum, Frankenstein gets lit Minnesota-style in this one-night live radio play. All of the performers in it have been inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame. A silent auction follows the show. (Sat. 6 p.m. registration and pre-show happy hour and silent auction, 7 p.m. show, 3517 Raleigh Av., St. Louis Park, $120-$200)
Twin Cities Ghost Stories
The Twin Cities Paranormal Society teams up with Dawn Bernadette McClain and MyTalk 107.1 radio station for stories of paranormal encounters. Guests are welcome to bring food they’ve purchased from the Market at Malcolm Yards. (4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday, Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., $15, tcpsmn.org or instagram.com/twincitiesparanormalsociety)
Twin Cities Horror Festival
The Twin Cities hosts the longest-running horror theater festival in the country. Launched in 2012, the fest runs the two weekends before and after Halloween. The five-night theatrical storytelling show “The Night Parade of a Hundred Demons” will send shivers down your spine, and the campy horror comedy show “Let’s Summon a Demon at Debbie’s” might leave you laughing and crying. (Oct. 23-Nov. 3, all shows at the Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Unit 120, Mpls., $70 five-ticket pass or $15 per show, tchorrorfestival.com)
‘Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror’
The 1922 classic silent horror film “Nosferatu” gets a live score from the Curse of the Vampire Orchestra. (Oct. 25, 8-10:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Mpls., $25, womansclub.org)
Frankenstein pop-up exhibit
Mary Shelley’s iconic green monster Frankenstein comes to life inside the Meet Minneapolis Visitor Center, thanks to the Pavek Museum. Ends Oct. 27. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 505 Nicollet Av. S., Suite 100, Mpls., free, pavekmuseum.org/visit/events/)
Legends of Baba Yaga
In Slavic folklore, the supernatural character Baba Yaga doubles as a witch and a wise woman. She lives in the forest and can also fly in a mortar and pestle. Curator Masha Zavialova tells stories about this fascinating mythological character, whose legend bewitches people today. Sweets and tea provided. Designed for ages 10 and up. (Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., $5-$12, tmora.org)
Haunted Scavenger Hunt
Too old to go out trick-or-treating but still want to search for something sweet on All Hallow’s Eve? Put on your Halloween costume and head to the Walker for an all-ages scavenger hunt. Each participant gets a list of locations around the building, and winners will leave with prizes that could be better than candy. (Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., free, walkerart.org)
BareBones Halloween
BareBones Productions’ annual Halloween outdoor puppet extravaganza turns 31 on Oct. 31. Known as a community arts event, the celebration of huge puppets, dancing, fire and music honors the fall and, with it, death. The show is inspired by various mythological characters, from Baba Yaga to the ancient Sumerian myth of “Inanna’s Descent to the Underworld.” Audience members also are invited to participate in a public naming ceremony to honor friends and family who have left this earthly realm. (7 p.m. on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2 & 3, ASL & audio description night on Nov. 2, $20 donation requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Seating not provided. Masked-only section available, Powderhorn Park, Mpls., barebonespuppets.org)
