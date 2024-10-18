Best spooky artsy Halloween events in the Twin Cities

The Twin Cities hosts the longest-running horror theater festival in the country. Launched in 2012, the fest runs the two weekends before and after Halloween. The five-night theatrical storytelling show “The Night Parade of a Hundred Demons” will send shivers down your spine, and the campy horror comedy show “Let’s Summon a Demon at Debbie’s” might leave you laughing and crying. (Oct. 23-Nov. 3, all shows at the Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Unit 120, Mpls., $70 five-ticket pass or $15 per show, tchorrorfestival.com)