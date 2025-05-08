Banks: Reading a little — but not too much — into a papal selection

Habemus papam. We have a pope. For now we’ll set aside the fact that auto-correct wants to change that Latin phrase to “haberdashery.” I don’t mention this only for a cheap chuckle. There’s relevance in the fact that the newly named Pope Leo XIV stepped out onto the balcony above St. Peter’s Square on Thursday wardrobed traditionally, unlike his immediate predecessor Pope Francis, who had made his first papal appearance a dozen years earlier dressed in all white. Before we can know from evidence what kind of papacy Leo will lead, we guess, and his outfitting, along with his name, suggests continuity.