AP Week in Pictures: Global

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris looks at a monitor of the event from backstage, before taking the stage for her final campaign rally in Philadelphia. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, joined by former first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida. Harris lost the 2024 United States presidential election to Donald Trump, conceding to the Republican president-elect after a hard-fought campaign.