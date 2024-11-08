Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 1-7, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 5:29AM

Nov. 1-7, 2024

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris looks at a monitor of the event from backstage, before taking the stage for her final campaign rally in Philadelphia. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, joined by former first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida. Harris lost the 2024 United States presidential election to Donald Trump, conceding to the Republican president-elect after a hard-fought campaign.

Flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain, mostly located in the southern outskirts of the city of Valencia, swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.

Protesters lit bonfires and held Israeli flags after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement in Tel Aviv, Israel.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editors, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Ranked voting will determine the winner of Maine's 2nd Congressional District

An additional round of counting and redistributing of votes under Maine's ranked choice system is necessary to declare the winner of a key congressional race in Maine because neither candidate captured a majority initially, election officials said. The process was beginning Friday despite Democratic Rep. Jared Golden's claim that he already won outright, without the need for additional tabulations.

Nation

Teen is in custody after trying to enter Wisconsin elementary school while armed, police say

Nation

The Latest: House remains in the balance as world reaction to Trump victory keeps pouring in