Anti-abortion protesters score victory in lawsuit against city of Minneapolis

Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai briefly explained the action during the meeting, saying, “The ordinance before you today is consistent and in line with both federal and state Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Acts.” She added that the council wanted “to ensure access to comprehensive health care, which includes abortion, and we stand unanimous in our support for Planned Parenthood, and we feel this ordinance provides those protections. We also want to be sure to provide very specific carve-outs to ensure First Amendment rights are protected and ensure our local authority remains intact.”