NEW YORK – Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves got some encouraging news Sunday, as Edwards seems to have avoided a long-term absence after incurring a right ankle injury Friday in a game in Chicago.

Edwards, who didn't play in Saturday's loss to Toronto, is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Knicks, but he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The team is hopeful he can return sooner than later, a source confirmed.

Of course, there isn't much time left in the season, as the Wolves have just 10 games remaining, but the Wolves are optimistic Edwards will be back for some portion of those 10 games.

Sources said Edwards taped his ankles before Friday's game, which is something he rarely does, and that might have provided some additional support when he landed awkwardly after making contact with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. He at first was moving around in a boot but has since been able to move without it.

The difference for the Wolves when Edwards is on the floor and when he isn't is stark when it comes to the offensive end of the floor. They have an offensive rating of 113.9 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor and 106.4 when he's off the floor.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined because of a right calf injury since Nov. 28, and the Wolves are also hoping for his return so they can have both of their top offensive weapons back for the most important games of the regular season.

They entered Sunday in a three-way tie for eighth place in the Western Conference standings with Oklahoma City and Utah.

Edwards has taken pride in his career in playing through pain and Saturday marked the first game he has missed all season. He could push himself to play even if the ankle is still limiting him. Towns may need some acclimation time to get back up to speed following such a prolonged absence.

The Wolves struggled in their first game without both on the floor Saturday in a 122-107 loss to the Raptors, a loss that dropped their record two games below .500 at 35-37.