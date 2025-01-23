Anderson: Wolves more likely to be delisted under Trump, but whether deer numbers increase is uncertain

“[While] winter 2023–2024 would not have been sufficient to induce deer population declines, it is possible that wolf predation might influence how quickly low-density deer populations can grow and recover after severe winters. For instance, we suspect wolf population density remains stable in the months following severe winters because most wolves are in superb physical condition from the abundance of vulnerable deer during winter. Thus, wolf populations likely do not exhibit an immediate numerical response to changes in deer populations but rather likely lag behind deer populations for a period. As a result, it is conceivable that wolf populations could reduce, even in mild winters, the speed at which deer populations recover because of a one- to two-year lag in the numerical response of wolves."