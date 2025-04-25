Prolific poacher sentenced in Minnesota to probation, must make restitution for killing wolf

A Minnesota man has been sentenced for his actions as a prolific poacher of fur-bearing wildlife.
Brady Tyler Harth, 30, who lives east of Hinckley, was spared jail time and put on two years of probation Thursday in Pine County District Court after pleading guilty to a gross-misdemeanor count of illegally transporting big game and a misdemeanor count of failing to tag big game.
Dismissed were three counts: killing a federally protected gray wolf, a second count of illegally transporting big game, both misdemeanors; and a second failure to tag offense.
Harth was also ordered to pay a total of $1,400 in restitution for three kills in 2021 and 2022: a wolf, a bear and a deer.
County Attorney Reese Frederickson said Friday that while Harth’s guilty pleas did not cover the killing of the wolf and the bear, “there is somewhat of an indirect acknowledgment here because he is paying restitution for all counts.”
Frederickson added that the prosecutor and the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer believed that the counts Harth admitted to “were the strongest ... from an evidentiary standpoint, and the counts that would require forfeiture of the ATV and weapons used in this case.” He said felony charges were not available to his office for this prosecution.
A court filing made by the DNR before Harth was charged in September 2024, accused him of many more acts of poaching in recent years and noted that he bragged about his conquests in messages and photos on social media.