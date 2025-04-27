This Week In Nature

Maple, oak and birch trees are blooming. Yes, blooming.

You just have to look closely enough to see the tiny flowers.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 12:10PM

When it comes to spring beauty in the tree world, the showy explosions of crabapple, apple, plum and cherry tree blossoms get all the attention.

But when you slow down to look closely, you’ll discover that all trees bloom. For most species, such as familiar maples, oaks, birches, their flowers tend to be subtle.

In delicate reds and greens that often blend with their surroundings, they sport a newborn translucence.

The trick to seeing tiny flowers in towering trees is finding branches not too far above eye level. If you can find a wild patch of woods in a park or refuge, there may be flowering saplings that are easier to study. You can also use binoculars or a telephoto camera.

Don’t forget to take a spring scenic drive. Some of the best views can be from across small lakes or wetlands that mirror a forest. Look for the emergence of chartreuse, red and yellowish leaves in oaks, maples, willows and ash trees, along with sprinkles of white blossoms from plum trees and other wild fruits.

Here are some funky tree flowers to look for:

Red oak

The blossoms on red oaks can look like a few strings of itty-bitty beads linked together. Local lore is when leaves are the size of squirrel ears, that’s peak time to look for morel mushrooms.

Crimson king maple

These yellow-green, five-petaled flowers contrast with the maroon of new leaves.

Red maple

These flowers can look like little explosions of fireworks, followed by vibrant red samaras, the winged seeds some people call “helicopters.”

Sugar maple

Chartreuse bell-like flowers cluster together and spill over branches as green leaves emerge.

Lisa Meyers McClintick

