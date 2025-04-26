How to buy a boat without sinking yourself

So you want to buy a boat?
It’s a move our Minnesota dreams are made of — people in our state own more boats per capita than anywhere else. But in our dreams the boat doesn’t sink, crash, need constant repair, or experience some other combination of woe that puts personal relationships to the test.
And don’t forget the paperwork.
That was the hitch that unhitched Grayson McNew’s dream of cruising the St. Croix River. The first-time boat owner cruised out of Windmill Marina last summer as the proud owner of a 54-foot motor yacht named Sweet Destiny, a yacht without a title. The document couldn’t be found when he bought the watercraft from the marina. He thought he could work with state offices to get a replacement.
Having no title meant he couldn’t get insurance. And without insurance, no marina would allow him to enter. He spent a few weeks tied up at the new city dock in Hudson before finding a perch on Beer Can Island. And then a leak – he thinks it was the right rudder shaft – took over and Sweet Destiny was on its way to becoming the most well-known shipwreck on the river.
The boat still holds fast to the island.
With that cautionary tale in mind, here are some pointers.
Do your homework
There’s help out there. The state Department of Natural Resources has an excellent and comprehensive guide to boat ownership (https://files.dnr.state.mn.us/rlp/regulations/boatwater/boatingguide.pdf) that covers everything from paperwork to general operations of boats, laws, navigation and a special section on boating on Lake Superior. It also includes a list of required equipment, starting with life jackets.