Don’t dump that boat. Proposed laws would make it a crime to abandon watercraft.

Wisconsin State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, a Republican whose district includes Hudson, drafted a bill that would give owners 30 days to move their boat if law enforcement deems it abandoned. The owner risks a nine-month prison sentence or a fine of $10,000, or both, if they don’t comply. The state DNR could also revoke any hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges the boat owner holds and require the person to take a boating safety course. The bill was prompted by the dumping of Sweet Destiny, but there’s an abandoned boat in Milwaukee that’s been making news as well.