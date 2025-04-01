Twin Cities Suburbs

Don’t dump that boat. Proposed laws would make it a crime to abandon watercraft.

The motor yacht Sweet Destiny is still beached on Beer Can Island on the St. Croix River.

By Matt McKinney

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 11:30AM
A powerboat is partially sunk on the shore of an island on the St. Croix River near Hudson, Wis., seen Oct. 3, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

They start out with such promise, the boats that bear names like Sunseeker and Freedom and Voyageur, that it’s hard to believe anyone would just park their watercraft on the beach and walk away.

And yet it happens. Sweet Destiny, the 54-foot motor yacht beached, bemoaned, and bewilderingly difficult to remove from Beer Can Island in the St. Croix River is just the latest example.

The answer for future such boats might be prison time for the owners, according to a new bill drafted by a Wisconsin legislator. A Minnesota bill, meanwhile, doesn’t address prison but would make it a misdemeanor to dump a boat.

“We’re not putting derelict boat owners in prison but it does have to have some teeth,” said Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, who proposed the Minnesota measure.

The proposals come after lobbying from Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor, who wants to see stiffer consequences for boat abandonment after his city spent months trying without luck to dislodge Sweet Destiny from its perch near downtown Hudson.

“This is a common-sense approach,” said O’Connor, who spent 12 years representing St. Paul neighborhoods in the Minnesota House of Representatives before his family moved to Wisconsin. “I’m delighted that legislators in both states have taken up this cause.”

Wisconsin State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, a Republican whose district includes Hudson, drafted a bill that would give owners 30 days to move their boat if law enforcement deems it abandoned. The owner risks a nine-month prison sentence or a fine of $10,000, or both, if they don’t comply. The state DNR could also revoke any hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges the boat owner holds and require the person to take a boating safety course. The bill was prompted by the dumping of Sweet Destiny, but there’s an abandoned boat in Milwaukee that’s been making news as well.

The bill is in draft form, according to a spokesperson from Zimmerman’s office. The representative was not available for comment.

O’Connor also reached out to Minnesota, finding a receptive audience with Seeberger. Her proposal will get a hearing Tuesday in the Senate’s Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee.

The bill makes it a misdemeanor to leave a boat anywhere in the state, whether it’s a waterway or the side of the road. Seeberger said she heard anecdotes from DNR officials about people tossing out old boats not just in lakes but in ditches, too.

In one example, highway surveillance cameras caught a man tying a rope to the back of his trailered boat, tying the other end of the rope to a signpost, and then driving off and leaving the boat behind.

Seeberger said she intends to see the bill through whether or not Wisconsin acts on their version.

“I’m not relying on Wisconsin to pass their bill to solve this problem,” she said.

The bill is necessary because of the absurd lengths people will go to to dispose of an old boat, she said. Law enforcement officials have told her that it’s a common problem around the state, and a nuisance for county officials.

“The DNR has told me that the sheriffs would love it if they don’t have this responsibility anymore,” she said.

In addition to facing a misdemeanor charge, a boat owner who abandons their vessel could lose their state licenses, including those for hunting, fishing, and ATV riding, Seeberger said.

Boat still stuck

Seeberger said she was prompted to act in part by the intense public interest in the ongoing saga of Sweet Destiny. The boat has become an Internet meme and drawn thousands of comments on Facebook pages related to it.

Despite the attention, it’s still lodged on the beach of Hudson’s Beer Can Island. City officials say they plan to start issuing fines soon to the boat’s registered owner, Bill Warren of Elba, Ala.

Warren, a sometimes-treasure hunter who says he wants to use the boat for a new treasure diving project in Florida, said this week that he doesn’t have the money to remove the boat. He’s hoping investors in his diving project will help pay for the boat’s restoration.

“This bill,” Seeberger said, “has probably generated more feedback from people than anything else I’ve ever done.”

