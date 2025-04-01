Don’t dump that boat. Proposed laws would make it a crime to abandon watercraft.

They start out with such promise, the boats that bear names like Sunseeker and Freedom and Voyageur, that it’s hard to believe anyone would just park their watercraft on the beach and walk away.
And yet it happens. Sweet Destiny, the 54-foot motor yacht beached, bemoaned, and bewilderingly difficult to remove from Beer Can Island in the St. Croix River is just the latest example.
The answer for future such boats might be prison time for the owners, according to a new bill drafted by a Wisconsin legislator. A Minnesota bill, meanwhile, doesn’t address prison but would make it a misdemeanor to dump a boat.
“We’re not putting derelict boat owners in prison but it does have to have some teeth,” said Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, who proposed the Minnesota measure.
The proposals come after lobbying from Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor, who wants to see stiffer consequences for boat abandonment after his city spent months trying without luck to dislodge Sweet Destiny from its perch near downtown Hudson.
“This is a common-sense approach,” said O’Connor, who spent 12 years representing St. Paul neighborhoods in the Minnesota House of Representatives before his family moved to Wisconsin. “I’m delighted that legislators in both states have taken up this cause.”
Wisconsin State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, a Republican whose district includes Hudson, drafted a bill that would give owners 30 days to move their boat if law enforcement deems it abandoned. The owner risks a nine-month prison sentence or a fine of $10,000, or both, if they don’t comply. The state DNR could also revoke any hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges the boat owner holds and require the person to take a boating safety course. The bill was prompted by the dumping of Sweet Destiny, but there’s an abandoned boat in Milwaukee that’s been making news as well.
The bill is in draft form, according to a spokesperson from Zimmerman’s office. The representative was not available for comment.