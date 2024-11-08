Treasure hunter from Alabama buys motor yacht marooned on Beer Can Island

It was while working as a singer in Alaska in the 1970s that Warren began researching shipwrecks, he said. Enthralled with what might be, he moved to California, got his scuba diving certification, and bought a boat. A 1991 Los Angeles Times newspaper story describes Warren searching for the Trinidad, a sunken ship near Oceanside, Calif., rumored to carry millions of dollars of Aztec gold. His claim to have found the spot using an expensive underwater metal detector was thwarted by government action: his dig would require an environmental impact report costing tens of thousands of dollars and if he pulled anything valuable from the wreck he would have to turn it over to the state of California.