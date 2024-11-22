Anderson: Wisconsin hunting camp was as much about people as it was about deer

This wasn’t my shack and we weren’t hunting alone. A mile away was a converted barn that housed a dozen or so hunters who in the still-dark of opening morning would fan out in different directions from my sons and me. Yet we were all one bunch, and the kingpin of our outfit and the owner of the barn, the shack and the land surrounding them was Norb Berg, a bona fide good guy who figured out a lot of things in his long life, but to the day he died earlier this year at age 92 he never fully understood deer, not completely.