Anderson: ‘Arctic Cat will survive.’ Minnesota dealer collects stories while selling snowmobiles.

My dad later bought a Sno-Jet, a Canadian built machine, which we sometimes used just to extricate ourselves from our driveway. And when I lived in Ely, some friends and I would run sleds up the Moose Lake chain of lakes to Newfound and Sucker lakes (this isn’t allowed anymore), towing skis and packs in sleds behind the snowmobiles. Parking the snowmobiles on Sucker Lake, we’d ski into Basswood Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness or Burke Lake in Quetico, where we’d camp and fish for a few days.