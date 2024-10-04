An ode to bur oaks

Canadian scientists matched tree rings from living trees to logs from old houses and finally to bur oak logs buried in Red River sediment from ancient large floods. They matched bur oak tree rings all the way back to the 14th century. In other words, it was as if they had a tree that was 575 years old, since tree ring patterns are annual — and unique. That and other knowledge about the width of tree rings in modern trees can be compared to the last 150 years of annual precipitation and thus be extrapolated to judge current annual precipitation.