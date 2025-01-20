It’s set about 100 years earlier than these other books, in the late 1700s, and it’s a bit more heartfelt. We meet main character Red as a child with an otherworldly gift, traveling with her father from town to town to make a living and to avoid unnamed enemies that her father fears. Soon, he’s dead and Red finds herself the ward of a wealthy nobleman. That’s all great but Red longs to know who her mother was and she follows a trail of clues that leads her into the orbit of two wealthy families. Like all of these books, one theme of “Square” is that people who make their living with dark arts such as fortune-telling are simply more obvious about their cons than others are. And principled, good-hearted Red may be the best lead character in any of these novels.