A little bit of farm, a little bit of suburbia: That's the recipe for Agritopia

For some who live here, this place is more than a typical neighborhood. In Agritopia's ''kid pod,'' a cluster of families with 23 kids between them, parents let the young ones roam freely, knowing at least one guardian will always be looking out for them. The rest of the parents make dinner or plan a date night. Just across the street, a peach and citrus orchard sways in the breeze, occasionally wafting the smells of fruit into front yards.