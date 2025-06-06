The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend sobs while describing abuse during testimony

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' recent ex-girlfriend described enduring drug-fueled sex marathons until the hip-hop titan's arrest in September as the key witness began testimony Thursday. The woman resumed her testimony Friday under the pseudonym ''Jane.''
The Latest:
Jane says she was Combs' drug mule on at least two occasions
Jane described how she nervously smuggled pills in her checked luggage on commercial flights from Los Angeles to Miami.
Jane said both times Combs asked her to ''pick up a package'' at his Los Angeles mansion and bring it with her when she visited him at his Miami-area estate.
Jane testified that she wasn't comfortable with the request, but Combs' chief of staff Kristina ''K.K.'' Khorram told her: ''It's fine, I do it all the time.''
Jane said she delivered the drugs to Combs and ended up using some of the drugs with him.
Jane says Combs pressured her to continue having sex, even after vomiting