A Columbia professor’s warning for the University of Minnesota

Had Columbia done so, it would have stood up for its peer research universities, including the U, indeed for higher education itself. Instead, Columbia followed the abysmal example of the elite, wealthy law firm Paul Weiss in caving in to Trump and thereby inviting more attacks on similar institutions. And in an insult to the intelligence of the Columbia community, statements by the university’s interim president and Board of Trustees attempted to portray their acquiescence as a defense of academic integrity.