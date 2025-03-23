Gaza's Health Ministry says Israel has struck the largest hospital in the territory's south

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel’s military struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday night, and Nasser Hospital says one person was killed.
The ministry says the strike caused a large fire in the hospital’s surgical building in the southern city of Khan Younis. The hospital says there are a number of wounded.
Israel’s military confirmed the strike on the hospital, saying it hit a Hamas militant operating there. Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas.
Nasser Hospital was overwhelmed with dead and wounded when Israel resumed the war in Gaza last week with a surprise wave of airstrikes that killed hundreds of people.
Like other medical facilities around Gaza, the hospital has been damaged by Israeli raids and strikes throughout the war.
More than 50,000 Palestinians have now been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, the Health Ministry said earlier Sunday. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 26 Palestinians overnight.
The military claimed to have ‘’eliminated'' dozens of militants since Israel ended a ceasefire last week with a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of people on one of the deadliest days in the 17-month war.
Israel’s unrest over the war and political issues grew, with anger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his government voted to express no confidence in the attorney general, seen by many as a check on the power of his coalition.