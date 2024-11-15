When the fan bus and caravan winds southward on U.S. Hwy. 10 out of Staples (population 2,989) and Motley (680) in the woods of Todd and Morrison counties on Friday morning, there’ll be some differences from the last time the football team made the trip to the play-in game to the Prep Bowl. Then, the game was at the “Dome.” Then, it was also the first team to ever jointly represent Staples and Motley — two of the small Minnesota towns brought together in the 1980s by school and team consolidations. Now, the marriage is a little happier.