6 upcoming food-related events for your calendar

Food truck festival
Here’s the answer to “what should we do Friday night”: Eagan’s Food Truck Festival is back Fri., Aug. 9, from 4-9:30 p.m. at Eagan Festival Grounds (1501 Central Pkwy.). You’ll find more than 20 food trucks serving up a variety of flavors, from momos, pizzas and pierogi to egg rolls, tacos and strudel. Also on tap: beer, wine, seltzers, mocktails, live music from the Sidekicks and the best summer nightcap — fireworks. For more details and a full list of food trucks, go to cityofeagan.com/foodtruck.
Get your barbecue on
Grab a pile of napkins and head to Famous Dave’s second annual All-Star BBQ Championship on Sat., Aug. 10, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Famous Dave’s (14601 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka). While local pitmasters compete for a chance to head to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis, you can enjoy free samples of wings and Famous Dave’s barbecue, free drinks, music, activities and more — and maybe meet Famous Dave Anderson himself. Find more info here.
Vote for your vegan faves
It’s August, which means we’re in the middle of the annual Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge, with 26 local restaurants featuring all-new plant-based dishes for diners to enjoy and rate online. How it works: Eat as many dishes as you want at participating restaurants, vote online for your favorite, and post on social media (voting and posting also make you eligible to win prizes). Or, just enjoy the new plant-based dishes, which include a poblano tamale at AltBurger, mango spring rolls with Thai chile sauce at Duke’s on 7, Karee curry at Sawatdee, kimchi mac at Tori Ramen and many more. Find a list of participating restaurants and their dishes at exploreveg.org. The challenge runs through Aug. 31.
Butcher & the Boar block party
If you missed last month’s backyard bash at Butcher & the Boar, you’re in luck: there’s another one on Sat., Aug. 17 from 1-10 p.m. There will be live music, drinks and a menu of summer barbecue favorites. Food specials include bratwursts, footlongs, ribs, pulled-pork sandwiches, burgers, fries and cheese curds. Find the fun in the parking lot just outside of the restaurant (901 N. 3rd St., Mpls., butcherandtheboarmpls.com). The event is free (food is extra), open to all ages and dog-friendly.
Cornfest at Valleyfair begins Aug. 17
The Shakopee amusement park wants you to relish in one of the best tastes summer has to offer: sweet corn. Valleyfair’s annual ode to all things corn runs weekends from Aug. 17-Sept. 2. Expect corn-themed games and activities in addition to special corn dishes, such as corn ribs topped with cheese and bacon, Frito pie with corn and white bean chili, rainbow elote, corn ice cream funnel cake, loaded corn nuggets and, of course, roasted corn. Get all the corny details at valleyfair.com/events/corn-fest.
A fair food alternative
Potluck food hall in Rosedale Center is once again going all in on the State Fair, serving special menu items from Aug. 19-Sept. 2. This year’s features include: five flavors of waffle bowls (including strawberry shortcake and apple strudel) at Black Coffee & Waffle Bar; Burger Dive/Smack Shack will serve up Deep Fried Burger Dive Sushi (ham-pickle roll-ups), fried shrimp boil, frozen banana foster and more; OG ZaZa has cheese curd pizza; get mini cinnamon rolls on a stick, a walking dessert board and walking meat and cheese board at Sweet & Savory by Diane; and the Tacozilla — a 12-inch tortilla with lettuce, pico, rice, beans, al pastor chicken, pulled pork, pineapple, cheddar, queso fresco, guacamole and French fries — can be yours at Tio’s Tacos. Potluck is at 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, potluckmn.com.