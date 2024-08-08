6 upcoming food-related events for your calendar

It’s August, which means we’re in the middle of the annual Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge, with 26 local restaurants featuring all-new plant-based dishes for diners to enjoy and rate online. How it works: Eat as many dishes as you want at participating restaurants, vote online for your favorite, and post on social media (voting and posting also make you eligible to win prizes). Or, just enjoy the new plant-based dishes, which include a poblano tamale at AltBurger, mango spring rolls with Thai chile sauce at Duke’s on 7, Karee curry at Sawatdee, kimchi mac at Tori Ramen and many more. Find a list of participating restaurants and their dishes at exploreveg.org. The challenge runs through Aug. 31.