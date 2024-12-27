The 5 best things our food writers ate in 2024

It took time to truly appreciate what Karyn Tomlinson had built with the small St. Paul restaurant she opened three years ago. The farm-to-table narrative settled in eventually, and today the food has never been better. In late summer and early fall, I returned for meals that showcased local ingredients in their prime, like the jewels of sweet tomatoes on toast and profoundly nuanced broth she coaxes from onions. The duck — one of Myriel’s mainstays — is probably the finest in town; not just because of its breed, but the way the skin is crisp and beautifully rendered. I’d make my infrequent pilgrimages to the restaurant solely for Tomlinson’s apple pie, but found myself falling even harder for her take on French toast (best described as a bread and butter pudding, somehow made artisanal), paired with an intensely umami koji ice cream. (Jon Cheng)