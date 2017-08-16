A Minneapolis restaurant has fired two employees who appeared in photos wearing Nazi apparel and displaying white supremacy paraphernalia, an announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

The Uptown Diner released the two employees after it became aware of the photos, which were making the rounds Tuesday on Facebook.

The restaurant said the photos were severely troubling, especially in light of the events last weekend in Charlottesville, Va., where a woman protesting against white supremacy was killed.

“The Uptown Diner unequivocally repudiates the beliefs and ideals of neo-Nazis and white supremacy,” the eatery at 2548 Hennepin Avenue S. said in its post. “Hate and bigotry have no place in society. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment at our restaurant and in our community.”

One photo shows a group of five people wearing Nazi uniforms posing in front of a mirror; two of them worked at the diner. Other photos showed the workers holding up a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, which some have co-opted for the white supremacy movement.

“These nazi tots worked at the Uptown Diner in Uptown in Minneapolis,” Deborah Powell-Porrazzo wrote on Facebook. “They don’t anymore thanks to pictures of them in the nazi camouflage. I am so grateful to social media for bringing it to the owners’ attention. There is no place for such filth in Minneapolis.”

Some commenters on the restaurant’s Facebook page and their personal pages said the people in the photos were simply historical reenactors.

Originally, the diner said the status of the employees was under review. But after the backlash on social media, the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. said, “These individuals are no longer employed at the Uptown Diner.”

The posting said the 27-year-old diner is reviewing its policies to “continue to improve how we can best honor our values as an inclusive and diverse part of the community.”