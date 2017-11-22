The Huffington Post website on Wednesday cited two unnamed women who said that Franken grabbed their buttocks in separate incidents.

Each woman spoke on condition of anonymity about events they said occurred during Franken’s first Senate campaign.

The first woman said Franken groped her when he posed for a photo with her after a June 2007 event hosted by the Minnesota Women’s Political Caucus in Minneapolis.

The second woman told HuffPost that Franken cupped her butt with his hand at a 2008 Democratic fundraiser in Minneapolis, then suggested the two visit the bathroom together.

Franken issued a statement Wednesday saying, “It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events.” He added, “I can categorically say that I did not proposition anyone to join me in any bathroom.”

On Monday, Lindsay Menz accused Franken of groping her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

“My story is eerily similar to Lindsay Menz’s story,” the first woman said. “He grabbed my buttocks during a photo op.”

That woman, a 38-year-old book editor who was living in Minneapolis at the time, said she had just finished performing with a feminist choir at the Women’s Political Caucus event, which Franken and his wife, Franni Bryson, attended. After the ceremony, she and other members of the choir approached him for photos.

“My mother loves Al Franken,” the first woman said. ”I saw him and asked if we could take a photo together for my mother, and we stood next to each other ... and down his hand went.”

The two additional women, who said they were not familiar with each others’ stories, both spoke on condition of anonymity. Their stories are remarkably similar — and both women have been telling them privately for years, they said.

Staff REPORT