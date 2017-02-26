Police have identified the driver they suspect was under the influence of alcohol when he hit another vehicle at a north Minneapolis intersection, killed the other motorist and briefly fled the scene.

Regis L. Welsh, 28, of Minneapolis, was driving his car south on Newton Avenue early Friday evening when he hit a woman’s small SUV heading east on 29th Avenue, police said.

The woman’s vehicle was pushed into a tree, and Welsh’s car hit a parked vehicle that was unoccupied, police continued.

The woman, 55 years old, was dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release her identity.

Police say that Welsh, who lives about a half-mile from the scene, ran but soon returned and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Officers had a search warrant compelling him to submit to a blood test for alcohol use.

Welsh was placed under arrest on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. His traffic offense history includes a conviction for reckless driving in 2011.