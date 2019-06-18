Minneapolis officials on Tuesday announced plans to build an overlook on the Mississippi River that would be the first public amenity on the river for the North Side in almost 20 years.

The overlook would be located at the end of 26th Avenue N., in an industrial area that includes a large cement factory. It will be the destination point for the Great Northern Greenway, a bike trail that begins more than two miles away at Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

The $1 million project is being led by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Minneapolis Parks Foundation, the board’s philanthropic arm. It is the first phase of the RiverFirst Initiative, an effort to open up the Mississippi River to north Minneapolis residents.

At a news conference at the lot Tuesday morning, Park Board Superintendent Al Bangoura called the overlook a “milestone” in the RiverFirst initiative.

“Downtown, south and southwest Minneapolis enjoy nearly complete and uninterrupted access to its waterfront,” he said. “We strongly believe that north and northeast deserve the same level of access.”

Currently, the small section of the river is invisible, covered up by trees and blocked by chain-link fencing. Cement trucks and other machinery beep and rumble around the site.

“Next year, this fenced off, dilapidated dead end behind me will have been transformed,” Bangoura said.

The overlook would have a circular base where people can gather and look out at the river. A tall, slanted pole at the center of the platform will draw people to the location.

Officials hope to break ground on the project this fall and open the overlook next summer.

The last time a section of the riverfront was opened to the North Side was 2002, with the purchase of Ole Olson Park, a green space just south of the overlook location, said Janette Law, communications director for the Minneapolis Parks Foundation.

Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, whose district encompasses this area of the city, said he felt like he didn’t have access to the river while growing up in the North Side. “Access to the river shouldn’t be this difficult,” he said.

This project, he said, will “provide a place where folks can feel like the river is not some far away place that they have to traverse miles for.”

The overlook is only the first phase of the initiative. In the future, park staff hope to build a trail that connects to Ole Olson Park and then across the Mississippi River to the northeast riverfront.