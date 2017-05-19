(Photo credit: Zillow)

Adrian Peterson’s time here in Minnesota is done, and with that comes the separation process.

For Peterson, that includes selling his home. TMZ first reported that Peterson’s 4,167-square foot home in Eden Prairie is on the market. Zillow lists the home for $695,000.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home (two full bathrooms, two partial bathrooms) comes complete with an entertainment room featuring purple walls and a huge Vikings’ logo to make any fan with deep pockets and in house-hunting mode feel right at home.

(Photo credit: Zillow)

Peterson purchased the home in 2007 for $665,000, according to Zillow.

Peterson, of course, has packed up and moved to New Orleans, where he signed with the Saints. He’ll be back at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 11 when the Vikings play host to the Saints on Monday Night Football.