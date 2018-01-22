Weapons possession charges against a University of Minnesota professor were suspended Monday, and the defendant has agreed to pay $500 and sell the 14 pistols he bought over a 17-day period last summer.

If Massoud Amin, 56, of Minneapolis, avoids being charged with a weapons-related offense for one year, the seven gross-misdemeanor charges of being an accused felon in possession of a firearm will be dismissed, according to the agreement between Amin and the Minneapolis city attorney’s office.

Amin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of the U’s Technological Leadership Institute, bought 14 pistols from stores throughout the metro area in less than three weeks, from June 22 to July 9, according to the criminal complaint filed in August in Hennepin County District Court.

Amin made the purchases even though he knew he had been charged in June with aggravated forgery. Charges in that case alleged that he understated the value of a retirement portfolio by more than $145,000 in documents sent to his ex-wife’s divorce attorney. The felony case proceeds and is scheduled to go to trial in April.

The agreement to suspend the weapons charges requires that Amin show proof to authorities once all of the 14 pistols are sold. The $500 payment is to cover the city’s costs in this case.

At the time of the weapons charges, Amin pointed to various reasons for acquiring so many firearms in such a short time span: “Gander Mountain had a huge out-of-business sale, summer sales [and] my birthday gifts.”

Amin has been with the university since March 2003 and is an expert in smart grids and infrastructure security. He has professional and consulting experience with McDonnell Douglas, Boeing, NASA, Rockwell International and various federal agencies, including the departments of Defense and Energy.