Yuen: She’s having kids so her parents can have grandkids

She said that’s fine, but if I waited too long, the decision will be made for me. “If you think you’re going to regret not having kids, just do it,” she said. (I don’t think you’re supposed to give advice like that anymore in modern society, but I’m glad she did, because it made me question what kind of future would make me happiest. How I interpret her advice years later is: Whatever you choose, make sure the choice is yours. People tend to have the biggest regrets when they fail to make a decision on their own.)