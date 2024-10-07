You’re running the Minnesota Twins ‘like a business,’ you say?

That billion-dollar delta between the two organizations is a stark indictment of the job that the Pohlad family has done for the last two decades. Imagine the level of delusional that you must have to believe that it is smarter to attempt to squeeze $15 million out of a firm vs. committing those same funds to generate hundreds of millions and potentially a billion dollars. Instead of committing resources to ensure a quality brand, the Pohlads have opted to destroy fan loyalty on the altar of preserving profitability. Not only is it an abuse of the fans, but it is nonsensical from a business perspective, and any Minnesota business owner could see the flaws in the family’s approach.