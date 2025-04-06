Counterpoint: So you’ve got an arena or stadium that needs work …

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
A cherished bragging right is that our Twin Cities area has so many major league sports teams. Otherwise, as former Gov. Arne Carlson once quipped, we’d just be a “cold Omaha.”
Most everyone enjoys taking in a home game. Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Rochelle Olson is right (“Focus on connection, not billions in stadium funding debates,” April 1) that, especially for kids, experiencing a game in a major league stadium is “priceless.” It’s arguably an element of why Minnesota consistently ranks high in quality of life and happiness.
But ye gads, the cost of that pricelessness is pretty pricey, along with the wrench of watching public officials yielding to the shameless greed of very wealthy people under, yes, false pretense.
This is not to say that stadiums should not be supported with public money. Rather, there’s a better way to put “partnership” into the high-sounding sell that building sports structures — and even medical centers — are “public-private” partnerships. It’s more like one side gets the gold while the other gets stuck with the tab, and overpriced peanuts.
The issue is again being debated at the State Capitol with a request by the city of St. Paul for the state to shell out $395 million, or half the cost of renovating Xcel Energy hockey stadium and the adjoining RiverCentre. Xcel cost $173 million in 2000 (about $325 million in today’s time-value of money).
The well-worn claim is that it’ll annually bring a million-plus visitors to help rejuvenate St. Paul and provide jobs. Besides, there’s precedent in that public money supported Target Center, Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium (the mangled history here is that taxpayers helped build all three Minneapolis stadiums because of the “precedent” that public money supported Xcel Center 24 years ago). And so it goes.