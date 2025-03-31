Olson: Focus on connection, not billions in stadium funding debates

He’s preaching to the choir. I was that 10-year-old who bundled up and saw the Minnesota Vikings host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bloomington’s Met Stadium in October 1976 with my grandfather. That afternoon remains among my most cherished childhood memories. The same goes for my first Minnesota Twins game, which my grandfather and I shared the previous summer in the same building. (Boy, how I wish I still had the ball Rod Carew tossed to me.)