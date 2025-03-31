Olson: Focus on connection, not billions in stadium funding debates

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
The necessities aren’t fun purchases. New tires. New shingles on the roof. A refrigerator. Underwear. Socks. On and on. You’re an adult. You’ve been there. They’re foundational but not as fun to buy as a plane ticket to Paris or a new TV.
We buy them because we know the cost of driving on bald tires will increase exponentially if we crash, we need safe food and the leaky roof will get worse.
This is where we as a state find ourselves with our civic entertainment infrastructure — the ballparks, arenas and stadiums need refurbishment and renovation if we want our future to look similar to that which we’ve become accustomed, where first-rate sports teams (for the most part) call Minnesota home and top concerts and spectacular events make stops here.
At first blush, the numbers are daunting.
The 9-year-old U.S. Bank Stadium needs a fresh infusion of $85 million to build the second phase of a secure perimeter, replacing temporary fencing. The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), which oversees the building, has asked for $30 million this session.
The MSFA has also been clear that in the long term, they’re going to need about $300 million over the next decade for upkeep and renovations.