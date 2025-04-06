Opinion: Minnesota to the moon and beyond

Commentaries

Minnesota to the moon and beyond

The state is home to a small but mighty group of suppliers that provide aerospace jobs in our communities.

April 6, 2025 at 10:30PM
A full moon is seen behind the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft during a launch rehearsal in 2022: "Our children and grandchildren will once again look to the stars with their imaginations roaming free," writes Wendell Maddox. (Cory Huston/The Associated Press)

America’s position as the global leader in space is not guaranteed. It is going to take sustained investment and collaboration to keep the U.S. in the driver’s seat. To maintain our position, it is imperative to understand what’s at stake and to identify what’s necessary to achieve American success in space: NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is necessary to achieve that success.

The SLS’s payload and capabilities are unmatched, as it is the only rocket that can transport the Orion spacecraft, astronauts, supplies and equipment to the moon in a single mission. It is the space vehicle that will deliver the next generation of American astronauts to the moon — a feat that is long overdue for the U.S. space program.

As we look beyond the moon, the SLS’s innovative design and technologies will enable travel into deep space, and eventually on to Mars through the Artemis campaign. This monumental achievement will enable new opportunities for scientific research, technological advancement and implementation, cutting-edge intelligence and national defense capabilities.

Our children and grandchildren will once again look to the stars with their imaginations roaming free — inspired and amazed as we enter a new era of space exploration. The unforgettable feelings of pride and awe our country experienced during the Apollo moon missions will be captured once again, as the Artemis missions generate renewed excitement about the U.S. space program.

Before any of this can happen, however, the Artemis program needs sustained, bipartisan and bicameral support from Congress.

Recently, my colleagues and I had the opportunity to travel to Washington for the 2025 Artemis Program Suppliers Conference. It was important for us to join business leaders from around the country whose companies contribute to this consequential program. It was also important for us to share our history and contributions to the SLS, conveying to our elected officials how meaningful this program is for all of us in their districts and states.

The SLS is designed for space, but its incredible reach is not just beyond the final frontier — it is also vital for so many of us here on Earth.

ION Corporation is a veteran- and Black-owned small business based in Eden Prairie with more than three decades of experience providing custom scientific, engineering, test and manufacturing services across the aerospace industry. Our work has been featured on the International Space Station (ISS), the James Webb Space Telescope, the 2020 Mars Perseverance Rover and many more. We’ve been a trusted partner on the SLS program since 2013, providing research and development, test equipment and space flight hardware. We are currently working on the engine upper stage and the core stage of the rocket. This is a project we’re very proud of, and that our teams and their families depend on. Sustained work on the SLS provides stability for our company’s workflow, and for others who contribute to the program.

Minnesota is home to a small but mighty group of suppliers that provide aerospace jobs in our communities. These high-tech jobs support families across the Twin Cities and across the whole state. Our work is integral to the Artemis missions: The parts and technologies we produce were included in the successful first Artemis mission. We also contributed to the second SLS rocket that is currently being stacked at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and we will continue to support the rest of the Artemis missions for as long as the program receives necessary resources from our congressional leaders here in Minnesota and across the country.

The future of America’s space program begins in communities like ours and is built by hardworking people like us. We’re proud to design and manufacture parts that will take NASA’s Space Launch System and its astronauts to the moon and Mars. We greatly appreciate the support of our lawmakers, and we encourage them to continue investing in the future of the U.S. space program. The Artemis campaign will launch us into a new era of exploration and discovery deep within space, while creating valuable opportunities here on Earth. It is an incredible privilege for us all to be part of that.

Wendell Maddox is the president and CEO of ION Corporation and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served a tour in Vietnam. He has also served on the NASA Advisory Council, as chairman to the White House Conference on Small Business from Minnesota and as chairman of the Minnesota High Tech Association.

