Opinion: Minnesota to the moon and beyond

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
America’s position as the global leader in space is not guaranteed. It is going to take sustained investment and collaboration to keep the U.S. in the driver’s seat. To maintain our position, it is imperative to understand what’s at stake and to identify what’s necessary to achieve American success in space: NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is necessary to achieve that success.
The SLS’s payload and capabilities are unmatched, as it is the only rocket that can transport the Orion spacecraft, astronauts, supplies and equipment to the moon in a single mission. It is the space vehicle that will deliver the next generation of American astronauts to the moon — a feat that is long overdue for the U.S. space program.
As we look beyond the moon, the SLS’s innovative design and technologies will enable travel into deep space, and eventually on to Mars through the Artemis campaign. This monumental achievement will enable new opportunities for scientific research, technological advancement and implementation, cutting-edge intelligence and national defense capabilities.
Our children and grandchildren will once again look to the stars with their imaginations roaming free — inspired and amazed as we enter a new era of space exploration. The unforgettable feelings of pride and awe our country experienced during the Apollo moon missions will be captured once again, as the Artemis missions generate renewed excitement about the U.S. space program.
Before any of this can happen, however, the Artemis program needs sustained, bipartisan and bicameral support from Congress.
Recently, my colleagues and I had the opportunity to travel to Washington for the 2025 Artemis Program Suppliers Conference. It was important for us to join business leaders from around the country whose companies contribute to this consequential program. It was also important for us to share our history and contributions to the SLS, conveying to our elected officials how meaningful this program is for all of us in their districts and states.