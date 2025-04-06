Opinion: Minnesota to the moon and beyond

ION Corporation is a veteran- and Black-owned small business based in Eden Prairie with more than three decades of experience providing custom scientific, engineering, test and manufacturing services across the aerospace industry. Our work has been featured on the International Space Station (ISS), the James Webb Space Telescope, the 2020 Mars Perseverance Rover and many more. We’ve been a trusted partner on the SLS program since 2013, providing research and development, test equipment and space flight hardware. We are currently working on the engine upper stage and the core stage of the rocket. This is a project we’re very proud of, and that our teams and their families depend on. Sustained work on the SLS provides stability for our company’s workflow, and for others who contribute to the program.