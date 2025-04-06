Opinion: Farm to flight: A transformative opportunity for Minnesota’s waters

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The number of air travelers is expected to double by 2050. Accommodating more passengers means burning more fuel. At the same time, airlines have pledged to significantly shrink their emissions over that same period — a decarbonization high-wire act that everyone should cheer on.
To make this math work, industry leaders are counting on the quick emergence of sustainable aviation fuel, or “SAF.” It’s fuel made from something that is less carbon-intensive than crude oil. All SAF has to meet a 50% reduction in lifecycle emissions, compared with fossil fuel.
But reducing emissions isn’t enough. If businesses and policymakers want to champion SAF as truly sustainable, they need to prioritize investments in feedstocks that effectively address our most pressing environmental challenges.
Thanks to some recent developments, we know what that might look like: The Delta flight that flew out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September, landing safely in New York for Climate Week. It marked a watershed moment as the first North American commercial flight powered by a fuel made partly from Minnesota-grown winter camelina.
Camelina is one of two winter-hardy oilseeds being developed by scientists at the University of Minnesota’s Forever Green Initiative. Among their many uses, oilseeds make excellent jet fuel, with multiple studies showing a remarkably low carbon intensity, or low “emissions per gallon.” It has the added benefit of working with existing airplane engines, so no expensive retrofitting is required.
It’s where and when these oilseeds are grown that make them particularly promising for sustainability.