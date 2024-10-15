WNBA FINALS
WNBA Finals: Liberty-Lynx Game 3 preview with TV information and injury report
The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 as the teams meet at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Best-of-five series, tied 1-1
Thursday: Lynx 95, Liberty 93 (OT), at New York
Sunday: Liberty 80, Lynx 66, at New York
Wednesday: at Target Center in Minneapolis (7 p.m., ESPN)
Friday: at Target Center (7 p.m., ESPN)
Sunday: (if necessary): at Barclays Center, New York (7 p.m., ESPN)
GAME THREE PREVIEW
Opening bell: The Lynx mounted an amazing comeback in Game 1, rallying from 18 down at one point, by 15 halfway into the fourth quarter and by 11 with just over 3 minutes left to win in overtime. Minnesota cut a 17-point deficit in Game 2 to two with 3:40 left to go but were outscored 12-0 the rest of the way. This series may hinge on how well each team’s stars are bolstered by role players. Natisha Hiedeman had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in Game 1 for the Lynx. On Sunday, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, her knee getting healthier, scored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting for the Liberty in Game 2.
Watch her: Lynx star Napheesa Collier scored a respectable 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting with eight rebounds Sunday. But she also tied a career high with seven turnovers. Expect Collier to bounce back. She has scored 219 points in nine playoff games, a 24.3-point average. That total is the fourth-most ever scored in a WNBA playoff run. She is 15 away from Maya Moore (234 in 2015), 21 away from Brittney Griner (240 for Phoenix in 2021) and 26 away from Diana Taurasi (245 for Phoenix in 2009).
Injuries: None.
Forecast: New York found its offensive rhythm in Game 2, particularly from behind the three-point line. It will take a significant effort to wrest the momentum back from the top-seeded Liberty.
The arena's upper bowl will be opened for Games 3 and 4 after it was closed off for the first two rounds.