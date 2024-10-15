WNBA Finals: Liberty-Lynx Game 3 preview with TV information and injury report

Opening bell: The Lynx mounted an amazing comeback in Game 1, rallying from 18 down at one point, by 15 halfway into the fourth quarter and by 11 with just over 3 minutes left to win in overtime. Minnesota cut a 17-point deficit in Game 2 to two with 3:40 left to go but were outscored 12-0 the rest of the way. This series may hinge on how well each team’s stars are bolstered by role players. Natisha Hiedeman had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in Game 1 for the Lynx. On Sunday, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, her knee getting healthier, scored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting for the Liberty in Game 2.