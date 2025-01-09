With long-haul truckers’ lawsuit, Minnesota’s firearm permit law is again in the legal crosshairs

Minnesota’s permit to carry law allows permitholders from some, but not all, other states to have their permits recognized here. But that list changes annually and at the discretion of Minnesota’s public safety commissioner after a review of other states’ laws. As of this month, Minnesota honors permits issued from 20 states and does not recognize gun permits from 29 others. The lawsuit argues that the annual review of which permit laws to accept in Minnesota is “not based on objective standards.”