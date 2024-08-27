Minnesota AG considers asking U.S. Supreme Court to review age limit on permits to carry firearms

Menendez clarified that the age restriction must stand until all appeals in the case are exhausted. Last month, a three-judge panel of the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Menendez’s decision in part because it concluded that Minnesota failed to “proffer sufficient evidence to rebut the presumption that 18- to 20-year-olds seeking to carry handguns in public for self-defense are protected by the right to keep and bear arms.”