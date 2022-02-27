CALGARY, Alberta — Mixed results since the All-Star break haven't sabotaged the Wild.

The team is still battling for second place in the Central Division behind runaway leader Colorado, and the Wild ranks near the top of the Western Conference.

But there's still an upside to ironing out the inconsistency: getting ready for the challenge that's the reward for how successful the team has been to this point.

"Every game is a message to a team because you might face them in the playoffs," winger and alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. "If you play Colorado again or St. Louis, you want to have doubt in their game going into playing you in the playoffs, and that's what the regular season is about.

"It's making sure you're letting them know we're the better team going into things, and that's how we want to be looked at amongst our divisional rivals and definitely in our conference."

Since the second half started, the Wild hasn't issued the same statement.

While the team has shown flashes of its early-season prowess — in blowouts against Detroit and Edmonton and a methodical win vs. Carolina — there's also been uncharacteristic lapses to the likes of Winnipeg and Ottawa.

"Our team right now is just trying to get back on track," Foligno said. "I don't think anyone's in panic mode or worrying about it. But I think it's just something where we have to initiate. This isn't who we are [and] kind of nip it in the bud before it gets worse.

"I think that's what good teams do is when you kind of feel like you're losing a bit of control, you can get it right back with a big win and wins in a row will follow."

A plump opportunity to reset is waiting in the wings.

After a road-heavy schedule in February, the Wild will play 12 of its 16 games in March at home, where the team has been dominant; only three times has the team lost in regulation this season at Xcel Energy Center.

"It's a month that can really solidify a playoff berth and just establish us," Foligno said.

What could also help is a healthy roster.

Defenseman Matt Dumba hasn't suited up since Feb. 12 because of a lower-body injury, and winger Jordan Greenway is dealing with an upper-body injury. Greenway has missed the past two games, including the finale of the team's Canadian road trip on Saturday in Calgary.

Before facing the Flames and after back-to-back losses, the Wild shuffled its lineup, most notably subbing defenseman Jordie Benn in for rookie Calen Addison and splitting up the top forward line; center Joel Eriksson Ek took Ryan Hartman's place alongside wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

"We don't think we've played poorly, but end result is we didn't get the result," coach Dean Evason said. "It's just an opportunity to give a little different look. We've done this before; it's nothing major. Just a way to maybe shake things up a little bit."

This is the fourth line Foligno has played on over the past four games.

"Guys gotta understand that this is the way our team is built," said Foligno, who started with Hartman and Connor Dewar vs. Calgary. "It's built to have guys be able to play with anyone. That's what's going to be able to give us success."

Not since mid-December has the Wild been at full strength, so the team is familiar with persevering.

And regardless of who's on or off the ice, the stakes don't change. The push for the playoffs is in full swing, and the Wild still has work to do.

"We don't want to be happy where we are," Foligno said. "But at the same time, too, we are excited about the team that we have and there's a reason why we are where we are right now."