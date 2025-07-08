Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Lakefront Music Fest
This 16th annual Prior Lake fest continues its tradition of one night of classic rock and one night of country music. Foreigner of “Jukebox Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” fame headlines on Friday, with Kelly Hansen, the lead singer of 20 years, on his swan song trek before guitarist Luis Maldonado takes over as main vocalist. Co-founder Mick Jones retired two years ago because of Parkinson’s disease while heyday lead singer Lou Gramm departed in 1990, though he participated in last year’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Opening for Foreigner will be .38 Special and Loverboy. On Saturday, country star Miranda Lambert will deliver her captivating mix of fire (“Kerosene”) and ballads (“The House That Built Me”) following sets by Randy Houser and Dillon Carmichael. (6:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy. SE., Prior Lake, $85 and up, lakefrontmusicfest.com)
JON BREAM
Built to Spill & Yo La Tengo
They each have three-word names and only three members in their noisy bands. Otherwise, the only thing these two American bands have in common is they’ve been touring clubs and festivals for more than three decades creating beautifully whirry guitar noise with some mighty catchy pop hooks, too. Idahoan Doug Martsch has been going strong in concert since relaunching BTS with a new, younger lineup in 2019. YLT’s married Jersey kids bandleaders Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan just played a lovingly received four-night residency in San Francisco and remain one of indie-rock’s great influencers. (7 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $39-$45, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
After making three impressive albums for blues-centric Alligator Records, the Grammy-winning pride of Clarksdale, Miss., is promising a new full-length this year on his own Red Zero label. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old blues sensation, who is equally authoritative as a guitarist and a vocalist, made a cameo in Ryan Coogler’s Clarksdale-focused film “Sinners” during the closing credits with Buddy Guy. Ingram’s Gone Fishin’ Tour features opener Samantha Fish, the Kansas City blues-rocker who has been tearing it up for the past 15 years and does so again on this year’s album “Paper Doll,” especially on the title track and “Rusty Razor.” (7 p.m. Wed., Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $55-$85, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.
Summer at the Cedar kickoff
The perfect chance to take advantage of the Cedar’s adventurous bookings to discover new and/or global talent — and not just because the shows are free — the nonprofit venue’s Summer at the Cedar outdoor concert series kicks off with Sudanese British American funk-rocker Ahmed Gallab, who performs as Sinkane. He has worked with the likes of Yeasayer, Of Montreal and even David Byrne on various world music projects and earned a 7.5 Pitchfork review for his latest album, “We Belong,” a joyful celebration of Pan-Africanism. He’s first in the concert series ahead of Colombia’s cumbia heir Yeison Landero (July 16), local Ethiopian jazzist Abinnet Berhanu (July 23), New York’s Combo Daguerre (Aug. 6), the Ukrainian Village Band (Aug. 20) and more. (6-8 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., free, all ages, the cedar.org)
C.R.