Critics' picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics' picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 1:00PM
Sinkane performs Wednesday (July 9, 2025) as part of Summer at the Cedar in Minneapolis.
Sinkane performs Wednesday as part of Summer at the Cedar in Minneapolis. (Provided/Prater Day)

MUSIC

Lakefront Music Fest

This 16th annual Prior Lake fest continues its tradition of one night of classic rock and one night of country music. Foreigner of “Jukebox Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” fame headlines on Friday, with Kelly Hansen, the lead singer of 20 years, on his swan song trek before guitarist Luis Maldonado takes over as main vocalist. Co-founder Mick Jones retired two years ago because of Parkinson’s disease while heyday lead singer Lou Gramm departed in 1990, though he participated in last year’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Opening for Foreigner will be .38 Special and Loverboy. On Saturday, country star Miranda Lambert will deliver her captivating mix of fire (“Kerosene”) and ballads (“The House That Built Me”) following sets by Randy Houser and Dillon Carmichael. (6:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy. SE., Prior Lake, $85 and up, lakefrontmusicfest.com)

JON BREAM

Built to Spill & Yo La Tengo

They each have three-word names and only three members in their noisy bands. Otherwise, the only thing these two American bands have in common is they’ve been touring clubs and festivals for more than three decades creating beautifully whirry guitar noise with some mighty catchy pop hooks, too. Idahoan Doug Martsch has been going strong in concert since relaunching BTS with a new, younger lineup in 2019. YLT’s married Jersey kids bandleaders Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan just played a lovingly received four-night residency in San Francisco and remain one of indie-rock’s great influencers. (7 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $39-$45, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

After making three impressive albums for blues-centric Alligator Records, the Grammy-winning pride of Clarksdale, Miss., is promising a new full-length this year on his own Red Zero label. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old blues sensation, who is equally authoritative as a guitarist and a vocalist, made a cameo in Ryan Coogler’s Clarksdale-focused film “Sinners” during the closing credits with Buddy Guy. Ingram’s Gone Fishin’ Tour features opener Samantha Fish, the Kansas City blues-rocker who has been tearing it up for the past 15 years and does so again on this year’s album “Paper Doll,” especially on the title track and “Rusty Razor.” (7 p.m. Wed., Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $55-$85, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Summer at the Cedar kickoff

The perfect chance to take advantage of the Cedar’s adventurous bookings to discover new and/or global talent — and not just because the shows are free — the nonprofit venue’s Summer at the Cedar outdoor concert series kicks off with Sudanese British American funk-rocker Ahmed Gallab, who performs as Sinkane. He has worked with the likes of Yeasayer, Of Montreal and even David Byrne on various world music projects and earned a 7.5 Pitchfork review for his latest album, “We Belong,” a joyful celebration of Pan-Africanism. He’s first in the concert series ahead of Colombia’s cumbia heir Yeison Landero (July 16), local Ethiopian jazzist Abinnet Berhanu (July 23), New York’s Combo Daguerre (Aug. 6), the Ukrainian Village Band (Aug. 20) and more. (6-8 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., free, all ages, the cedar.org)

C.R.

Kenny Broberg

Earlier this summer, Minneapolis native Evren Ozel won a bronze medal at North America’s most prestigious tournament of top-flight young pianists, Texas’ Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Back in 2017, Plymouth’s Kenny Broberg was in a similar spot, taking silver that year and going on to win bronze at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia and receive one of the lucrative American Piano Awards in 2021. He’s visiting Duluth to present a master class at the Young Artist Piano Camp and will throw in a free recital that’s open to the public. (7 p.m. Mon., Weber Music Hall, 1151 University Drive, Duluth, free, wirthcenter.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Denis Evstuhin

Rockers of a certain age may remember the laser light shows that would accompany spacy music at local theaters. The Museum of Russian Art will host something similar, but with classical works — Peter Tchaikovsky’s “The Seasons” and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” — performed by this Russian pianist (and Minnesota resident) within a light installation full of vivid projections. “The Music Illuminated” should be a pretty cool event, taking place within the multistory atrium at the museum’s center. (7 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., $5-$14, children free, tmora.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Glensheen’

It’s been 10 years since this murder-mystery musical first bowed, and folks can’t get enough of what happened in Minnesota’s most famous mansion. Chan Poling’s and Jeffrey Hatcher’s tuneful show about the 1977 killing of mining heiress Elisabeth Congdon and her nurse, Velma Pietila, is back again this summer. Former artistic director Ron Peluso stages the musical at History Theatre with Jen Maren returning as Marjorie Congdon, Elisabeth’s adopted daughter who was accused of the killings alongside her slow-witted husband Roger Caldwell (Dane Stauffer). The cast includes Gary Briggle, Wendy Lehr and Ruthie Baker, all choreographed by Tinia Moulder and under the baton of music director David Lohman. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends July 26. History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul. $30-$82. 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘Love and Baseball’

For the first time in years, Bloomington’s Artistry theater is having a play in its black box. It’s aiming for a home run this summer. Jerry Montoya’s two-hander draws hearts around the baseball diamond. The story centers on the budding romance between filmmaker Will and philosophy teacher Michele. Dustin Bronson, who was in the Guthrie’s “History Plays” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and University of Minnesota-Duluth grad Kendra Mueller headline under the direction of Eric Morris. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends July 28. Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. $35-$50. 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org)

R.P.

DANCE

‘2 Suitcases’

The South Asian Arts & Theater House takes over the Luminary Arts Center with this new show that offers incisive social commentary with a Bollywood beat. The dance drama explores the struggles of survivors of domestic abuse, especially when breaking free from violence makes them vulnerable in terms of their immigration status. It follows the story of two women — Meera and Hansaben — of different generations but facing similar circumstances in today’s legal system. With more than 75 performers, large dance numbers and intimate storytelling, “2 Suitcases” illuminates an important issue for the South Asian community and beyond. (7 p.m. Wed., Fri., Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 7 p.m. Tue., through July 19. Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. $25, $40 VIP, pay what you can July 9. 612-405-2669, saathmn.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

‘Annotations’

These days pictures are equated with smartphones and quick snapshots, but not so in the exhibition “Annotations” at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The works in this show consider how artists have intervened in the photographic process, long before Photoshop and Instagram filters. The show includes more than 50 works, mostly drawn from the museum’s collection, July 12-Nov. 30. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

‘Grain & Form’

Boom Island Woodworking founder Eddie Phillips shows off his handcrafted furniture, showcasing his commitment to the craft. His designs are timeless and smooth, and his studio is in the basement of Q.arma Building, which is also the site of this show, July 11-26. (Noon-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and by appt. Q.Underground Gallery at Q.arma Building, 1224 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., free, qarmabuilding.com)

A.E.

OTHER

Pandafest

Born out of New York’s Dragon Fest, this event expands to include all Asian cultures. A 15-foot inflatable panda greets feasters to satiate their palates with foods from over 100 vendors: spicy street fare, desserts, dumplings, sushi and more. The fest also features K-pop groups and live performances celebrating cultural traditions and a panda bounce. (4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $14-$35, free for ages 6 and under. Mall of America North Lot, Bloomington. pandafests.com)

MELISSA WALKER

