Minnesota woman raped by prisoner transport guard receives $1 million settlement

Ramsey County contracted with Inmate Services Corporation starting in 2018. The company has faced repeated allegations of abuse and misconduct.

By Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 6:07PM
The Ramsey County jail utilized the services of Inmate Services Corp. for transporting people with outstanding warrants. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)

Ramsey County has agreed to pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit from a woman who was raped by the driver of a private prisoner transport firm.

The county had hired Arkansas-based Inmate Services Corp., to retrieve people arrested in other states to Minnesota to face outstanding warrants.

Rogeric Hankins, who worked as a driver for Inmate Services, raped the woman at a Missouri rest stop in 2020 while he was transporting her from Olympia, Washington to St. Paul to face a DUI charge. Hankins was convicted of the assault in federal court in 2023 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

The Star Tribune typically does not name survivors of sexual assault.

“(She) is a brave and strong woman who has been through a lot,” said J. Ashwin Madia, an attorney on the case. “This settlement can’t undo what happened to her, but at least allows for some closure as she moves forward with the next stage of her life.”

The lawsuit argues that Ramsey County should have been aware of the “pattern of constitutional violations” Inmate Services Corporation was accused of condoning prior to hiring the firm. The complaint said the company did not properly train its employees and they were unaware of detainees’ constitutional rights.

Lawsuits and complaints from detainees painted a troubling picture of Inmate Services Corporation workers’ conduct before Ramsey County first contracted with the firm in 2018. The company typically charged on a prisoner-per-mile basis and the county spent more than $90,000 a year, according to the lawsuit.

Workers faced repeated allegations of mistreating the pretrial detainees they are transporting. The lawsuit says detainees were shackled and “packed like sardines” into the back of vans that “zigzag across the country for days or weeks at a time” picking up prisoners and dropping them off.

Inmate Services Corporation faced several other lawsuits including a class action case that alleged shackled detainees were denied their medication and regular access to bathrooms, hygiene and sleep. The company paid nearly $1 million to settle the case.

Other Inmate Services Corporation employees were accused of raping detainees, including another woman who was being transported back to Ramsey County in 2019. That woman has also filed a lawsuit against the county that is still pending in federal court.

In 2024, Marquet Johnson, a former driver for the prisoner transport firm, was sentenced to 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting multiple women he was transporting for Inmate Services.

The lawsuit against Ramsey County notes that the firm was not licensed as a protective agent, which is required under state law. The company also did not have female guards or audio and video recordings of the entire transport, which was required under the contract with Ramsey County.

Attempts to reach Inmate Services were unsuccessful. Attorney Madia said the company was “defunct” and did not have the proper insurance required under the Ramsey County contract, but they were still pursuing financial claims against the company and its leader.

The settlement was unanimously approved by the County Board Tuesday. County officials declined to comment on the settlement or the other pending lawsuit involving Inmate Services.

The county is self-insured, so the settlement money comes from taxpayers.

Christopher Magan

Reporter

Christopher Magan covers Hennepin County.

