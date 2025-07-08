RandBall: Kirk Cousins revisits 2024 free agency, reminds us it’s all about him

The 2024 breakup between the Vikings and Kirk Cousins was amicable, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t regrets.
Roughly 16 months after Cousins signed a lucrative free agent deal with the Falcons, the tally of those regrets looks something like this:
Vikings: None.
Cousins: Many.
Minnesota, of course, drafted QB J.J. McCarthy and then squeezed out a 14-3 season behind the best year of Sam Darnold’s life while he played on a relatively cheap one-year deal. Now they are cleanly handing the keys to McCarthy after Darnold left for Seattle in another amicable breakup.
Cousins signed what amounted to a two-year deal with $100 million guaranteed in Atlanta (total advertised: four years, $180 million). Then a month later, the Falcons did what the Vikings did: took a rookie QB in the first round of the 2024 draft.
Kirk knew that was the Vikings’ plan. But on a new season of Netflix’s “Quarterback” that came out Tuesday, he admitted he felt "a little bit misled" when Atlanta did it. What if he did know both teams were going to draft QBs in the first round?
“Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would’ve affected my decision,” Cousins said on the show. “I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high.”