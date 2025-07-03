Vikings

RandBall: Kirk Cousins is an all-time great (when it comes to getting paid)

A breakdown of NFL players shows how how the former Vikings QB has cashed in over the years. Michael Rand writes about that in his 10 things to know today.

By Michael Rand

July 3, 2025 at 4:47PM
Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is not a legend nor bound to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, once his playing days are over.

His statistics, accomplishments and reputation put him a notch or two below that — a candidate for the Hall of Good or Hall of Very Good, if those lesser museums actually existed next to the Hall of Fame.

But he is inarguably an all-time great in one facet of his career, so much so that when I saw an ESPN headline earlier this week touting eight NFL players who belong in the “Bag Hall of Fame,” I could practically guarantee Cousins would be on the list.

“Bag” has become modern parlance for money and the ability to secure it. The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling has written many times about the way Cousins and his agent, Mike McCartney, have maximized contract leverage, including last year when Cousins left for a four-year, $180 million ($100 million guaranteed) deal with the Falcons.

ESPN’s Bag Hall of Fame was not numbered or ranked in any discernible way, but it was fitting that Cousins was the first player listed.

Bill Barnwell, in writing about it for ESPN, more or less acknowledges that Cousins is a first-ballot Bag Hall of Famer: “If you explained this concept to an NFL fan and asked them who they thought was worthy of induction, they would probably name Cousins first.”

Cousins has earned almost $300 million in his NFL career. He parlayed a rise in Washington (and two years on franchise deals) into six highly compensated years with the Vikings and then that deal with Atlanta that now has him slated to make $37.5 million in 2025 as a ridiculously expensive backup behind Michael Penix Jr.

He’s earned that despite never being one of the five best QBs in the league. He’s made that much even though in eight of his 10 years as a starter, he has finished with a record within one game of .500. He has leveraged his skills to such a rich abundance even though he has just one career playoff victory (2019 with the Vikings).

It’s just impressive stuff from one of the all-time greats.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • Are the Wild delivering a lump of coal instead of Christmas in July with a mild offseason so far? La Velle E. Neal III and I talked about that on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast. Here is that segment:
    • The Twins’ 2-1 win over the Marlins on Wednesday was their first one-run win since May 24. They had lost nine consecutive one-run games between that walk-off win over the Royals and Wednesday’s win, a big reason their overall record went from 29-22 to 41-45. Had they merely gone 4-5 in one-run games during that span, they would be tied for the final wild card spot instead of clinging to the bottom of that race.
      • Bailey Ober had a disastrous June, and on Wednesday the Twins put him on the 15-day injured list. Unless the Twins can survive the next few weeks without Pablo López and Bailey Ober, it’s hard to imagine their fortunes improving before the trade deadline.
        • If you haven’t signed up yet for our new-ish Twins newsletter, you’ll want to get on that. Today’s offering from Bobby Nightengale has a fascinating dive into the size of bats used by current Twins players.
          • Are the Wolves part of the Kevin Durant trade after all? Before you get too excited, that merely means there is a report that the deal between the Suns and Rockets could be expanded to include as many as seven teams. The Wolves reportedly are one of them, though in what capacity remains to be seen.
            • Red Panda broke her wrist during that fall at the Lynx game Tuesday.
              • The Timberwolves announced on Thursday their Summer League roster, which includes 18-year-old first-round draft pick Joan Beringer. Also on the squad are four players who could fill bigger roles next season for the Wolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark and Leonard Miller. The team opens play July 10 in Las Vegas against New Orleans (2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and FanDuel Sports North Extra).
                • There’s no podcast on Friday. I hope everyone enjoys a long weekend!
                  Michael Rand

                  Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

