Wayward bear accused of another honey raid in western Minnesota

A wandering black bear has been accused of another beehive raid in western Minnesota.
Beekeeper Eddie Molloy said a bear tore into five of his beehives, leaving a bite mark in one frame, in search of delicious larvae with a side of honey.
“Just a lot of carnage of the bees,” Molloy, 51, said Tuesday.
Molloy said he believes the culprit is the same black bear photographed on June 16 in Graceville, a town of 586 people three hours west of the Twin Cities on the South Dakota border.
The black bear is believed to be a male yearling wandering unusually far south and west in search of a territory of his own.
The yearling has previously been accused of breaking into beehives at the Lismore Hutterite Colony on June 19.
Molloy said he discovered the devastation at his beehives southwest of Clinton in late June, a few days after the beehive raid on the Lismore Hutterite Colony.
“When we pulled into the bee yard, we noticed that a lot of the hives were knocked down into the ground,” said Molloy, who said he works as a beekeeper for Felker and Felker and lives in Odessa during the summer season.