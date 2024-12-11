The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

9. Brother Ali: The Minnesota hip-hop scene has lost some of its stars to Los Angeles and the Bay Area over the years, but Ali is the only one who could have not surprisingly wound up living in Istanbul. Ever the seeker, traveler and devoted Muslim, the booming-voiced Rhymesayers Entertainment warrior proves he hasn’t lost any of his sharp lyrical edge or deep love of the music that saved him a few times in a strong and bountiful new batch of music, including a new album called “Love & Service” with Oakland, Calif., beatmaker Unjust, plus the first batch of digitally released tracks from a new album with the producer behind his best-loved work, Ant of Atmosphere. Ant is out on the road backing Ali to preview the new songs after also just dropping first-ever solo album, “Collection of Sounds, Vol. 1.” New Orleans rapper Dee-1 opens along with local mainstay Mally, who also just dropped a new one. There’ a lot to celebrate here. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $28-$32, axs.com)