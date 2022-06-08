'Dark Winds'

There's a tired excuse in Hollywood that executives don't hire more Native Americans because the talent pool is too shallow. If Hulu's "Reservation Dogs" didn't disprove that theory, this six-part series based on Tony Hillerman's novels should do the trick. In many ways, it's a standard western with romance, breathtaking scenery and an old-fashioned showdown. But the fact that it takes place almost entirely on an Indian reservation makes it feel fresh. The cast is led by Zahn McClarnon, an actor with the on-screen intensity of a Steven Seagal who can actually act. 8 p.m. Sunday, AMC, AMC Plus

NEAL JUSTIN

Tony Awards

Broadway's annual backpat-fest airs on CBS but streams on many major services. Look for performances from the top new shows, including "A Strange Loop," which already has a Pulitzer Prize in its trophy case, and "Girl From the North Country," which uses treasured songs of Bob Dylan to tell the story of folks marooned in a rooming house in Depression-era Duluth. "West Side Story" Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, a veteran of Broadway's "Hamilton," hosts. 7 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4, Hulu Plus, YouTube TV and others (preshow at 6 p.m., on Paramount Plus)

CHRIS HEWITT

'Being Bebe'

Minneapolis resident Bebe Zahara Benet, the first winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race," is profiled by Minneapolis native Emily Branham. The documentary has trouble finding its way, partly because it's split between interviews with Benet and glimpses of how difficult life is for LGBTQ residents of Benet's native Cameroon, and partly because Benet seems reluctant to be too revealing. But the former Gay 90's standout is a natural camera subject, so it's zippy fun to hang in the Benet world. Available on demand and airing on Fuse network starting June 21

C.H.

'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey'

What makes Warren Jeffs more frightening than any comic book villain is that he's all too real. This four-part series exposes the evil ways of the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who forced 14-year-old girls to marry his elderly cronies. Many testimonials come from former female followers, bravely stepping up to share their experiences. Netflix

N.J.