Laura Coates is finally getting her own show.

The St. Paul native will host "Laura Coates Live" from 10-11 p.m. weekdays on CNN. Coates is the network's chief legal analyst and previously served as an interim host on "CNN Tonight."

Monday's announcement was part of a significant overhaul at the network, which has struggled since Jeff Zucker was forced to resign as CNN's president in February 2022. His replacement, Chris Licht, didn't last long and stepped down this past June.

Coates, who got her law degree from the University of Minnesota and started her career at the Minneapolis firm, Faegre & Benson, was a federal prosecutor before joining the media giant.

The new lineup, expected to roll out in the next few weeks, leans more heavily toward female hosts than it has in the past. Poppy Harlow, who also hails from St. Paul, will continue to co-host "CNN This Morning."

CNN also revealed that veterans Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour will be getting weekend shows. A previously announced prime time program hosted by Charles Barkley and Gayle King is expected to get a test run in the fall.

The new weekday lineup, which will be rolling out soon, is:

4-5 a.m.: "Early Start"

5-8 a.m.: "CNN This Morning With Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly"

8-11 am.: "CNN News Central"

11 a.m.-noon: "Inside Politics With Dana Bash"

Noon-2 p.m.: "CNN News Central"

2-3 p.m.: "The Bulletin With Pamela Brown"

3-5 p.m.: The Lead With Jake Tapper"

5-6 p.m.: "The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer"

6-7 p.m.: "Out Front With Erin Burnett"

7-8 p.m.: "Anderson Cooper 360"

8-9 p.m.: "The Source With Kaitlan Collins"

9-10 p.m. "CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip"

10-11 p.m.: "Laura Coates Live"