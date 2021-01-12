One of this season's competitors on "RuPaul's Drag Race" hails from Minnesota —and wants the whole world to know it. Ethan Mundt, 25, performs under the stage name Utica Queen, a nod to growing up in Utica, Minn.

In her introduction video, Utica calls her home a "beautiful little farm town," and that she'll bring her upbringing to the contest, even if it means channeling the image of being covered in manure.

Utica didn't go quite that far in the 13th-season premiere earlier this month, which may explain why she was almost the first to go.

The initial elimination round, though, turned out to be a ruse. Utica, and her 12 competitors, remain alive, at least until the next episode, which airs at 7 p.m. Friday on VH1.

"RuPaul" may not have the viewership of "The Bachelor," but it's one of the most honored shows currently on the air. It has taken home the Emmy for outstanding reality-competition program for the last three years. RuPaul has been named outstanding reality-competition host five times, more than any other performer since the category was created in 2008.

Minnesotans have traditionally fared well on the series, starting with BeBe Zahara Benet who was crowned champ in the inaugural season.

