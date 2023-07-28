'Command Z'

Since leaving Minneapolis five years ago, Chloe Radcliffe has been a writer for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and been named a TBS Comic to Watch. Now, the Minnesota native has snagged a juicy role in this Steven Soderbergh side project, which dropped on the Oscar-winning director's own website with little fanfare. Radcliffe plays a reluctant time traveler who could change the fate of the world, if she can manage to leave her cynicism at the wormhole door. In addition to stealing scenes from co-stars such as Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Cera, Radcliffe wrote two of the short episodes. The $7.99 price tag is a bit hefty considering that the entire series clocks in at less than an hour, but all the proceeds go to charity. extension765.com

'Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale'

He may have a reputation as the gentle giant of comedy, but Gaffigan has always had a subversive side. That's never been more apparent than in his latest special, which kicks off with him riffing on COVID-19 deaths, funerals and the desire to watch Starbucks customers get pummeled. Minnesotans may cringe the hardest when he pokes fun at Rochester's clock and bell tower. Amazon Prime

'Run the Burbs'

The CW, best known these days for superhero shows, is suddenly the place to showcase Canadian TV. The latest, which first premiered on CBC in January 2022, features a mixed-race family who serve as head cheerleaders for the neighborhood, willing to go to great lengths to throw a block party. They're a valiant bunch — but not a very funny one. This is one export that shouldn't have crossed the border. 7:30 p.m. Monday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'Harley Quinn'

Margot Robbie may own this character on the big screen, but Kaley Cuoco is just as memorable in the animated version. In this fourth season, the superhero/supervillain battles have taken a back seat to Quinn's kooky, kinky relationship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) — and we're not complaining a bit. Max

'Futurama'

After nearly a decade break, Matt Groening's space odyssey returns with new episodes. The writers make up for lost time with bits aimed at Alexa, Bitcoin, Impossible Burgers and "Black Mirror." The animated series works best when it takes a break from spoofing everything under numerous suns and zooms in on the characters' emotions. Hulu